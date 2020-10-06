By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The United Arab Emirates, UAE, will begin issuance of Visas to Nigerians from Thursday, October 8, 2020.

This was disclosed by Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika on Tuesday.

He said UAE had confirmed that it would start issuing visas to Nigerians from Thursday and that travellers would have a return ticket.

“UAE confirmed that they will begin issuance of Visas from 8th of October, 2020. Travelers to have a return ticket, hotel booking, negative PCR result & a Health insurance (similar to Schengen requirement).

“Health insurance can be paid through travel agents/airline,” he tweeted.

The Federal Government had six days ago lifted suspension placed on Emirates Airline from flying into Nigeria.

Sirika had said the UAE had written Nigeria to state that they agreed to issue visas to Nigerians, saying that based on this, decision had been reached to allow Emirates to fly into Nigeria.

“UAE has written to state that they agree to issue visas to Nigerians, consequently decision has been reached to allow Emirates to fly into Nigeria.

“Commencement of the Visa issuance is condition precedent. Please bear with this unusual situation. Many thanks,” he had said.