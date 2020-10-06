By Kazeem Ugbodaga

For the first time in over six months, Lagos State did not record any case of COVID-19 on Monday, while Rivers posted a rise in infections.

Of the 120 new cases posted by the nation on Monday, according to the Nigerian Centre for Disease, NCDC,Rivers Ramps up 65 news cases, more than half of the infections in the entire nation.

Lagos, which recorded 15 cases on Sunday recorded no case on Monday, with the virus flattened in the state.

The nation’s 120 new cases doubled the 58 cases it recorded on Sunday.

This brings the total confirmed COVID-19 in Nigeria to 59,465 cases, with 50,951 discharged and

1,113 deaths recorded.

Below is how States fared on Monday

Rivers-65

FCT-12

Ogun-9

Katsina-8

Anambra-7

Bauchi-5

Oyo-5

Nasarawa-3

Kaduna-2

Kwara-1

Taraba-1

Imo-1

Delta-1