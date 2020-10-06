By Funmilola Olukomaiya

American singer, songwriter, rapper, and actor, Tremaine Aldon Neverson better known as Trey Songz, has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus also known as COVID-19.

The American music star broke the news via social media yesterday, Monday, October 6, 2020.

The “Mr. Steal Your Girl” artist, 3 confirmed in a video on his Instagram page that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) while noting that he has been cautious during the pandemic since his grandfather died earlier this year from what he believes were complications from the virus.

In his words: “Here with a very important message to let you know that I tested positive for COVID-19,” he said in the clip. “I’ve taken many tests as I’ve been out protesting, food drives, of course I have a very young son at home, so I get tested periodically and this time, unfortunately, it came back positive.”

“I will be taking it seriously, I will be self-quarantining,” added Songz. “I will be in my house until I see a negative sign.”

While noting that at least 1/1000 Black people have died from the virus, he urged his followers to speak up if they came into possible contact with the virus.

“If you come in contact with COVID, please do say,” he pleaded. “Please do say. Don’t be like the president.” In the caption of the video, he added that he was “down but not out,” and urged people to wear a mask and wash their hands.