By Emmanuel Afonne

Super Eagles Captain Ahmed Musa and Genk FC forward Paul Onuachu have arrived the Super Eagles’ camp in Austria, to beat the Tuesday’s deadline for arrival of players ahead of international friendlies with Algeria and Tunisia.

Super Eagles Media Officer Toyin Ibitoye disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.

He said both players were the last to arrive the team’s camp as handler Gernot Rohr who now has a full complement of his players, prepares them for the Friday, Oct.9 encounter against the Desert Foxes of Algeria.

Onuachu was invited late after Napoli striker Victor Osimhen pleaded to be excused from the two friendly matches due to COVID-19 protocols.

“Musa and Onuachu were the last to arrive in the camp, but they participated in Tuesday’s evening training,” Ibitoye said.

According to him, the team will train twice every day before the first match with Algeria on 9 October.

Ibitoye also said that all the players and officials in camp passed through the COVID-19 checks to ensure that they were free from the virus.

The Super Eagles are expected to battle the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia on Oct. 13, in their second friendly encounter in Austria.