By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and his deputy, Philip Shaibu have paid a visit to former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar in Abuja.

According to Obaseki, the essence of the visit was to show appreciation for the support they got from Atiku in the recent governorship poll in Edo.

“We are indeed grateful to everyone who stood by us during the exercise,” he said.

Atiku, on his Facebook page said the duo visited him on Monday in Abuja.

“Yesterday, at my residence in Abuja, I played host to Governor Obaseki and Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu, who were recently re-elected for a second term in Edo State,” he said.