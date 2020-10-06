Nine other players have tested positive for COVID-19 in the recent Premier League testing round between Monday 28 September and Sunday, 4 October.

The number of positive cases in the Premier League continues to rise as the UK enters a second wave of COVID-19.

“The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 28 September and Sunday 4 October, 1,587 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19,” a statement on the league’s official website said.

“Of these, there were nine new positive tests. Players or club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate for a period of ten days. The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.

“No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing,” it said.

The latest results represent a slight decrease from the previous round of testing, which discovered ten cases in 1,595 tests. However, it’s a noticeable jump from the three or four cases which were being discovered weekly before the season resumed.