Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has commended teachers in the state for their dedication and support to his administration, especially in the battle to contain the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement signed and issued in Ibadan on Monday by the state’s Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr Olasunkanmi Olaleye, added that Gov. Makinde saluted the teachers for being partners in the drive to promote qualitative education in the state.

The theme for the 2020 World Teachers’ Day: “Teachers: Leading in Crisis, Reimagining the Future”.

The day is marked annually on Oct. 5 to recognise and celebrate the works of educators, including caregivers, teachers, researchers, chief lecturers and professors worldwide.

Olaleye urged the teachers not to relent in working toward returning Oyo state back to its rightful position in academic excellence among other states in Nigeria.

“We felicitate with teachers in Oyo State as they join others in the world to mark this year’s World Teachers’ Day.

“They have proved beyond doubt that they are partners in progress with the support given the present administration to take our state back to its rightful place in academic excellence among others in Nigeria.

“They have supported this government in its drive to make education available to all and bring back the out-of-school children to class with our free and qualitative education to our pupils in public primary and secondary schools across the state.

“They have shown their gallantry in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic as they gave the required support to combat and contain the dreaded disease from spreading to our schools.

“We urge them not to relent in these efforts so that we can achieve the standard of education that we crave to bequeath to the coming generation,” he appealed.