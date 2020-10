By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Popular Nigerian music artistes like Wizkid, Bez, Niniola, Joeboy, Wurld and many others are set to grace the 2020 virtual Felabration.

This was disclosed on felabration’s official Twitter account.

The event is scheduled to hold from October 15th to October 17th, 2020.

Organisers of the annual music festival decided to go virtual, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More artistes coming include Falana music, Seun Kuti, Femi Kuti, Antibalas, and many more