Popular Nigerian movie star, philanthropist and model Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde aka OmoSexy, is teasing fans with visuals from her recent vacation.

Omotola had a lovely time in La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, and the mum of 4 even had a boat ride which she tagged ‘Amazing.’

‘I love that Resort life so where is the best during a lockdown ?’ She stated.

The curvy actress made her Nollywood film debut in 1995 and has since featured in over 300 films. She is of Ondo descent, born in Lagos State and grew up in a family of five: including her parents and two younger brothers; Tayo and Bolaji Jalade.

She married captain Matthew Ekeinde in 1996.