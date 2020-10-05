By Jennifer Okundia

Yemisi Odusanya aka Sisiyemmie, definitely rings a bell, when food vloggers in Nigeria, are mentioned. The content creator has released a new vlog on her YouTube channel.

In this video, she takes followers through the process of cleaning vegetables, disinfecting them, cutting to shape and preserving for a long time.

If you’ve ever wanted to know about this cooking process, then watch the interesting visual to learn new tricks that you can implement in your kitchen.

The Lagos based YouTuber is married to Bobo Yomi, and they have two kids together, Tito and Tiara.