Kayleigh McEnany, US President Donald Trump’s press secretary has become the latest person in the President’s inner circle to test positive for COVID-19.

The 32 year-old is now the 13th person in Trump’s inner circle who has tested positive after attending the SCOTUS nomination announcement of Amy Coney Barrett in the Rose Garden two Saturdays ago.

She released a statement Monday on Twitter confirming her status, although she said she has no symptoms.

‘After testing negatively consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms,’ she said in a statement posted to Twitter.

‘As an essential worker, I have worked diligently to provide needed information to the American people at this time. With my recent positive test, I will begin the quarantine process and continue working on behalf of the American people,’ she noted.

The White House staff are tested every day with rapid testing kits. McEnany’s positive result was returned on Monday morning.

Her statement: