Ayorinde Oluokun/Abuja

Two kidnappers operating along Abuja-Kaduna expressway met their Waterloo on Sunday as they were killed during an encounter with troops deployed under Operation Thunder Strike.

In a statement on Monday, Major General John Eneche, Director of Defence Information said acting on intelligence, the troops deployed at Rijana, a community along the road, had laid ambush for the suspected bandits who were moving towards Abuja-Kaduna expressway to begin their nefarious operation.

He added that while the troops succeeded in killing two of the bandits during their encounter with the criminals, two others escaped with gunshot wounds while two locally made guns were also recovered during the encounter.

Eneche said, “In continuation of aggressive clearance operation to stamp out banditry and other sundry crimes in the country, troops of Operation THUNDER STRIKE recorded tremendous successes against armed bandits on Sunday 4 October 2020.

Troops deployed at Rijana acting on credible intelligence on the movement of some suspected bandits towards Abuja-Kaduna expressway, swiftly mobilized to the scene and laid ambush along the suspected bandit’s route.

“Contact was made and the gallant troops overwhelmed the bandits with superior firepower thereby killing 2 while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

“Also, in the course of the encounter, 2 locally made guns were recovered.

“Currently, troops have continued to dominate the area with aggressive patrols to deny bandits freedom of action.”