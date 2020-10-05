PM News takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world.

PSG

Paris Saint-Germain have announced the arrival of Moise Kean from Everton FC.

The 20-year-old Italian striker is on loan to Paris until 30 June 2021.

The loan does not come with the option to buy.

Everton

Ben Godfrey has signed for Everton from Norwich City for an undisclosed fee, penning a five-year deal until the end of June 2025.

The 22-year-old central defender, broadly regarded as one of England’s brightest prospects, captained England Under-21s on his full debut in September 2019 and was an integral part of Norwich’s Championship title-winning campaign in 2018/19.

Man Utd

Manchester United have received offers for Brandon Williams, reports the Manchester Evening News.

Southampton are at the top to get the promising full-back on loan.

FC Barcelona

Barcelona are ready to send Rafinha and Jean Clair Todibo out on loan – according to AS.

Both players look set to join Primeira Liga giants Porto on loan for the remainder of the 2020-21 campaign.

Porto will loan Diogo Leite to Barca in return, with a final deal likely to be completed on deadline day.

FC Barcelona

Koeman unsure of what future holds for Man Utd target Dembele

Ronald Koeman is not sure where Ousmane Dembele will be playing when the transfer window closes as the Barcelona forward continues to be linked with a move to Manchester United.

Dembele has reportedly emerged as an alternative to Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho for Premier League giants Man Utd, who are determined to bolster their squad before Monday’s deadline.

After watching Barca’s 3-0 win over Celta Vigo from the stands, Dembele was once again an unused substitute in Sunday’s 1-1 La Liga draw at home to Sevilla.

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman on Ousmane Dembele: “What is certain in the world? I don’t know. At the moment, he’s a Barcelona player. There’s still one day left for incomings and outgoings. We will see.”