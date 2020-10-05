Tottenham defender, Ryan Sessegnon has joined German club Hoffenheim on loan for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old joined Spurs from Fulham for £25m in August 2019 after a blistering show of form in the London club. However, he has struggled to make an impact at Tottenham.

He has managed to play in only 12 matches for Spurs and yet to feature in the 2020/21 season.

Hoffenheim are sixth in the Bundesliga after three games and will also compete in this season’s Europa League.

The English defender has expressed excitement joining the German team. He said he is very happy to be part of the squad for this season and can’t wait to get going.

Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson, Sessegnon’s fellow England Under-21 international had a successful loan spell with the German side during the 2018-19 season, making 29 appearances and scoring seven goals.