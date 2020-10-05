Everton winger Theo Walcott may be on his way out of the club on deadline day as former club Southampton are in talks to sign the forward.

Theo Walcott has not played a vital role so far in Everton as they have made a flying start to the 2020/21 season. They are top of the Premier League table after winning all of their opening four games.

The 31-year-old has played only 12 minutes in the Premier League, coming off the bench during the weekend’s 4-2 win over Brighton. He was left out of the squad for the previous two games and was an unused substitute before that.

Walcott’s only start of the season so far came in the second round of the Carabao Cup against League Two side Salford City. He was subsequently dropped to the bench for the next round against Fleetwood and didn’t make the squad for the fourth round against West Ham.

Other clubs interested in signing Walcott are Crystal Palace, West Ham, and Newcastle.