By Agency Reporter

Wildfires burning this year in the U.S. state of California have blackened over 4 million acres (16,187 square km) of land as of Sunday.

An update by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire), showed that the burnt acreage is more than double the previous record set two years ago.

Since the beginning of the year, there have been over 8,200 wildfires. The total number of fatalities statewide is 31 and over 8,454 structures have been destroyed, Cal Fire said on Sunday.

More than 16,500 firefighters continued to work toward containment on 23 major wildfires across the state on Sunday.

While Red Flag conditions have subsided, warm temperatures and low humidity continue to challenge crews’ efforts, Cal Fire said.

The Creek Fire burning in Fresno and Madera counties reached 315,413 acres overnight. Containment rose to 62 percent.

The August Complex fire was burning 985,304 acres in seven Northern California counties with 51 percent containment. Cal Fire said it expected to fully contain the wildfire by Wednesday.

The Glass Fire burning 63,885 acres in Napa and Sonoma counties was 17 percent contained, Cal Fire said early Sunday. The fire has damaged 17 Napa Valley wineries.

Zogg Fire containment rose to 68 percent. The fire has burned 56,305 acres. ■

*Reported by Xinhua