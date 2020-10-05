By Jennifer Okundia

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, dance instructor, fitness coach, Latin and Ballroom dancer and Brand Ambassador Praise, has disclosed what fans should expect from him onward.

Sharing really amazing photos, the father of one said ‘New beginnings starts NOW.’

While in the house, Praise was one individual who kept the house lively and always brought with him, an energetic vibe that lit up an environment.

Although he got evicted really early from the Lockdown show, he has been going about his personal business, and trying to promote his brand, the best way.

Praise, 28, hails from Enugu State, Nigeria. He was a winner at the K-Pop World Festival, South Korea 2015 and won third place at a national Dance Competition in 2010.

“New beginnings starts NOW !

Allow me to bother you, can I have some of your time.

Positive vibes always.

About to burn the dance floor.” he wrote.