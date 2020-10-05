Florence Wathoni Anyansi, known as Wathoni from the Big Brother Naija Lockdown game, has continued to wow her fans after leaving the reality TV show.

The 29-year-old fashion entrepreneur and multi-talented single motherhood who juggles a parenting blog, is also bilingual and speaks and writes Swahili fluently.

She shared pictures from her recent photo shoot, rocking different outfits, which fits her lovely curve. She wrote the message “I have learnt so much since I started the Big Brother journey till date.

“Life experiences has sharpened me in a way that I feel people don’t owe me love and being me and keeping to my truth.

“Alas! My free spirit puts me in a lot of trouble and certain misunderstandings but what fulfills me the most is the love God continuously has for me, my Mom, Dad, my son, my ever loving Wathonians each and every amazing person who has seen me worthy of their love and time. You all have stuck by me regardless. For this blessings I don’t take for granted, I count each passing day and I can’t thank you all enough.

“I would not change my awesomeness for anything in the world (if I do say so myself 😉) Moving forward I am trying my best to do this thing called life the best way I can,” she said.