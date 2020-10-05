By Jennifer Okundia

Media personality, actress and winner of the season 4 Big Brother Naija show Mercy Eke, aka Lambo has dropped photos from her 27th birthday celebration.

Lambo was a year older on the 29th of September, and she gathered her loved ones together for a memorable birthday party. The reality TV star bought herself a Range Rover as her gift.

Celebrities like Tiwa Savage, Ebuka, Kiddwaya, Erica, Diane Russet, Ike Onyeama, Osas Ighodaro, Stephanie Coker and a host of others, were present to grace the occasion.

In her words, she said:

It was Such an honour to have @tiwasavage grace my day🥰 my sheniqua @aireyys you already know how much I famz you❤️ @joeabdallah__ 👑 @efetommyoflife forever Gee❤️ @sep_nimi_briggs Thank you🙏🏾🥰

Mercy was the first female to win BBN in 2019. She is a video vixen and entrepreneur from Imo State.

