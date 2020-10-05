L-R: Boss Mustapha, Yemi Osinbajo, President Muhammadu Buhari and Ahmad Lawan at the retreat.
Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari on Monday declared open a two-day Joint Executive-Legislative Leadership Retreat at the State House Conference Hall, Abuja.
Buhari, Osinbajo, others arriving the retreat
The Retreat was attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan; Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, among others.
Buhari addressing the participants at the retreat
A cross section of participants at the retreat
Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola and others at the meeting
Some members of the Federal Executive Council at the retreat
Some members of the Federal Executive Council at the retreat
Buhari addressing participants at the retreat
