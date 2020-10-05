The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State as he turns 62.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja on Monday, described Mohammed as an outstanding leader and a quintessential democrat.

Ologbondiyan said that Mohammed had continued to demonstrate unequalled patriotism towards the growth and stability of Nigeria.

He said the governor had done this at various levels, both in the legislative and executive arms of government.

“Mohammed’s sterling performance as a senator, a minister of the Federal Capital Territory and now the governor of Bauchi state, where he has elevated governance in massive infrastructural development and empowerment of citizens in all spheres, stands him out as an exceptional statesman.

“Our party also appreciates Gov. Mohammed for his roles toward the stability as well as the growth of the PDP and urged him to continue to work towards the repositioning of our party at all levels.

“The PDP celebrates with Bala Mohammed and his family and prays God to continue to bless him with good health and strength so that he can continue his patriotic service to our fatherland and humanity.”