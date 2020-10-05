Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on Sunday, inspected election materials at the Ifedore LG Office, ahead of the Ondo State Governorship Election, scheduled for 10th October 2020.

Yakubu was accompanied by National Commissioners, the Technical Team, and Directors.

The Readiness Assessment Visit provided Prof Yakubu with the opportunity of interacting with the staff of the Commission’s Local Government Office. He also inspected all non-sensitive materials in the store.

The Electoral Officer for Ifedore LGA Office, Mrs Ebun Heritage Gbobo said the LGA has 75,253 Registered Voters, out of which 64, 640 collected their Permanent Voters’ Cards.

She said all the required non-sensitive materials had been supplied, pledging to ensure free, fair and credible election on 10th October.

National Commissioners in the team include Dr Adekunle Ogunmola (supervising Ondo, Lagos and Ogun States), Prof. Okechukwu Ibeanu, Prof. Anthonia Okoosi-Simbine, Retired Air Vice Marshal Ahmad Mua’zu, Barrister Festus Okoye and Dr Mustafa Lecky.