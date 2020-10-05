Nigerians can now monitor the exact breakdown of monthly allocations to the Federal Government, State Governments, and Local Government Areas.

This was announced by BudgIT as the civic tech organization launched a personalized data portal that provides the information.

A statement released by BudgIT reads: “We just launched a personalized data portal that provides the exact breakdown of monthly allocations to the FG, State govt & your LGAs.

“You can now access data on govt budgets & ongoing projects in your localities.”

Here is the link to the portal: http://me.yourbudgit.com

BudgIT, Nigeria’s civic tech organization, raising the standards of transparency, citizen engagement and accountability most especially in public finance.