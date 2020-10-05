By Jennifer Okundia

Former model, and reality TV star Rebecca “Nengi” Hampson, has joined other celebrities to become the latest Brand Ambassador for Payporte.

Nengi, as she is fondly called, is one of the most popular ex-housemates from the just concluded BBNaija show, due to her constant content and beauty.

The 22-year-old is an entrepreneur from Bayelsa State, Nigeria, who loves learning new things, having fun, travelling, taking on new adventures, and being true to herself.

Announcing the news on her timeline, she said: “Hello ‘FANmily!’ I’m so excited to join the @payporte family, Africa’s renowned fashion Store as a brand influencer. Looking forward to a fruitful relationship with the brand. Ninjas na Payporte way o”

Nengi, studied communications at the University of Port Harcourt. She was evicted from Biggie’s house on the last day of the show, after emerging Head of House twice.