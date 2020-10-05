Chelsea’s outcast, Tiemoue Bakayoko has returned to Serie A in yet another loan move to Napoli for the 2020-21 season.

The French midfielder will be reuniting with Gennaro Gattuso after playing under the Italian at Ac Milan during the 2018-19 campaign.

Bakayoko joined Chelsea back in the summer of 2017 from Monaco in a deal worth an estimated £40 million, having shone during his time at the Ligue 1 club.

The France international had limited impact at Stamford Bridge, playing regularly in his first season in the Premier League under Antonio Conte. Bakayoko was declared surplus to requirements by Conte’s successor Maurizio Sarri who relegated the Frenchman to the bench.

After Conte’s departure from Chelsea, Bakayoko has had loan spells at AC Milan, Monaco, and now Napoli.

Previously, Bakayoko was linked with Paris Saint-Germain, however, will be tasked with proving to Gattuso he can deliver as he arrives to add further depth to Napoli’s midfield.