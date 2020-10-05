Manchester United have announced the arrival of Alex Telles from FC Porto. The defender has signed a four-year contract, with an option to extend for a further year.

Telles, 27, is a full international with Brazil and an experienced player across Europe, having played in the UEFA Champions League for many years.

Over the past five seasons with FC Porto, he scored 26 goals and registered more than 50 assists.

He has won league titles in Portugal, and also in Turkey where he played for Galatasaray.

Alex Telles said:

“To join a club with the prestige of Manchester United is a huge honour. You have to work hard to get to this moment in your career and now I am coming to this club, I can promise that I will give everything in my heart to be a success here.

“I won many trophies at FC Porto and I want to continue that at United. The manager has a clear plan and direction for this team and I can’t wait to pull on the famous shirt.”

Manchester United coach, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: “First and foremost, I welcome Alex to United. He is a player we have been tracking for some time and his performances over the past few years are exactly what we are looking for. He is a fighter and a winner and will add real determination and competition to the squad.

“Alex has the qualities, both as a player and as a person, that we want here at Manchester United.”

