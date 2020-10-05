With Liverpool’s first-choice goalkeeper, Alisson Becker to be out for close to six weeks, the reds are considering a deadline day move for Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed that the Brazilian is facing up to six weeks on the sidelines following a collision with Trent Alexander-Arnold in training. Liverpool back-up Adrián, on the other hand, did not impress in Liverpool’s Sunday game as they lost 7-2 to Aston Villa.

There are fears that Alisson could be out for longer than that predicted time, and with Klopp unimpressed with Adrián’s performance, he has given the green light to a move for Gazzaniga.

Bringing in a new goalkeeper is said to be high on Klopp’s emergency wish list for deadline day, and club officials have reached out to Gazzaniga to ascertain if a move to Anfield would be a possibility.

Gazzaniga despite being a reliable back-up when Loris was injured last season, he has become the third option at the London club since the arrival of Joe Hart who played Spurs Europa League qualifying matches.