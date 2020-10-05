By Olayinka Owolewa

Kwara United Football Club of Ilorin on Monday unveiled Lucas Alves, a Brazilian winger, as one of their players for the upcoming 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

The unveiling ceremony was held at the club’s office inside the Kwara State Stadium Complex in Ilorin.

Alves who last played for Seahorses LA of the United States, expressed his happiness after being unveiled and promised to give his best performance for Kwara United in the new season.

“I am happy at joining Kwara United and I’m here to help the club achieve the goals and targets for the coming league season.

“The environment here is cool and thanks to the club’s chiefs who have been making me feel at home since I came to Nigeria,” he said.

NAN