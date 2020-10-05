The Nigerian Bar Association has set up a seven-man task force to work for the speedy release of kidnapped Port Harcourt female lawyer, Paulette Abisola Ajayi.

Ajayi was kidnapped by gunmen in military uniform by the gate of her home in Rumuokurusi, Port Harcourt, Rivers on Sunday night.

The kidnappers seized and dragged her into their vehicle.

Up till now, the kidnappers have not contacted her family.

Narrated a witness of the abduction: “Between 8:30 to 9pm, we heard a serious noise at our gate. We rushed out and saw people, we mistook for security operatives taking away our sister. We went to them including our mother and begged them to allow her to go.

“Instead of listening to us, they started shooting at our direction. They shot on the ground near our legs so we could run away and immediately forced our sister into their vehicle and drove off. They drove a white Toyota Venza.

“I don’t know the reason why they should abduct our sister. We are yet to hear from them but we are begging them to let her go. We have contacted different security formations in the state and they told us that they did not carry out such operations”.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Bar Association has appointed the 1st Vice President, John Aikpokpo-Martins to lead a seven-man task force to effect the release of Ajayi.

Publicity Secretary, Dr. Rapulu Nduka named Ngozi Ajayi, mother of Bisola among the members of the task force.

Others are Kunle Edun (Welfare Secretary), Prince Nyekwere (Chairman NBA PH), Victor Frank-Briggs, Irene Pepple and Anthonia Osademe (Vice-Chairman NBA Port Harcourt) – 0803 7077594.

Nduka said the NBA is in contact with the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, who is also a lawyer, the Attorney-General of Rivers and Rivers State Police Headquarters, on this issue.