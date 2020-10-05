By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila on Monday said the House will urgently look into the activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, with a view to overhauling its operation.

SARS has been in the eye of the storm as many Nigerians are calling for its ban.

For days #EndSARS has been trending on twitter with thousands of Nigeria calling for outright disbandment.

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and others have also reacted and called for immediate overhaul of SARS, even as the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu had taken drastic measures to curb SARS excesses.

However, Gbajabiamila, on his twitter handle on Monday said last week, in his welcome speech on the House’s resumption from annual recess, he made it clear that one of its objectives was a total overhaul of the culture and practice of policing in Nigeria.

He said the events of the past few days again emphasize the urgent need for this overhaul.

He wrote: “Last week, in my welcome speech on our resumption from annual recess, I made clear our objective of a total overhaul of the culture and practice of policing in Nigeria.

“The events of the past few days again emphasize the urgent need for this overhaul. The activities of SARS and other special intervention units of police is something the House must and will look into.

“The police must work for Nigerians of good conscience, not against them.”