Global COVID-19 cases surpassed 35 million on Sunday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The global case count reached 35,008,447 with a total of 1,034,818 deaths worldwide as of 3:23 p.m. local time (1923 GMT), the CSSE data showed.

Worldometers.info gave a higher count of 35,385,346 cases and 1,041,514 deaths.

The number of recoveries is now 26,608,744.

The United States reported the most cases at 7,411,716 and deaths totalling 209,720.

India followed with 6,622,180 cases and 102, 714 deaths.

The third worst affected nation on earth is Brazil with 4,915,289 cases and over 146,375 death toll.