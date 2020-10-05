By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Ghana weaving or braids are a form of African cornrow protective hairstyles mostly worn by African women of all ages.

If you ever need a fresh style this season that will come in handy and easy to maintain, look no further nor bother your pretty head because, the Ghana weaving/braid hairstyle is your easiest way out.

Asides being one style that can never go out of fashion, Ghana weaving does an amazing job of adding youthfulness to your face with an amazing touch of glow.

Ghana weaving has grown in popularity and that is because of the versatility of its styles and the cool details attached to each unique style.

Unlike the regular weaving styles, Ghana weaving requires a unique technique of braiding; this is the addition of hair into each cornrow.

Ghana weaving is called different names by different people. To some class of people, it is called ‘Cherokee cornrow’, ‘Banana cornrow’, ‘Invisible cornrow’, ‘Ghana cornrow’ or ‘Pencil braids’.

Regardless of the choice of name it’s being called, Ghana weaving can be styled in various patterns, combinations, shapes and sizes.

Whether your hair is long or short and regardless of your face type, you don’t have anything to worry about as Ghana weaving will bring out the chic in you, as it can be easily styled and accessorized to help you create a whole new look.

For our wig lovers, Ghana weaving has been incorporated into wigs and made into different fashionable styles that will never leave you unfresh.

Check out some cute Ghana weaving hairstyles below.

‘Funmilola Olukomaiya is a passionate writer with interest in topics related to lifestyle. She holds a Diploma in Communication Studies and B.Sc (Ed) in Mass Communication. She also has to her credit, a Basic Certificate in Presentation from Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria. She is adventurous and loves to travel, sing and sew at her leisure.