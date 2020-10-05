By Preye Campbell

It rained goals and shock in this weekend’s round of English football activity. What are our talking points?

Nightmare at the Theatre of Dreams

Ed Woodward’s presence at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon was already an unpleasant sight for fans watching from home or wherever. A disappointing summer transfer activity has already left the supporters calling for the heads of those who make up the board. Reports say that the Manchester United chief executive has considered tightening his security, understandably from enraged United followers.

And it is now looking like a wise decision, after a humiliating 6-1 defeat at the hands of Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur.

A comedic defending, a disappointing midfield and a toothless attack; not even enough to describe United’s play on Sunday.

Luckily- if you will consider it lucky- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have a week off club football to reflect on how his side has got it wrong all season. The Norwegian now knows he needs a response fast, for the club and frankly, for himself.

Liverpool to United: Hold my beer

It has been a forgetful weekend for the Red halves of Manchester and Merseyside for sure. An unreal weekend produced a double match disaster class that we will come to remember in a long time. The defending champions versus the relegation candidates.

The score ended 7-2 and you will expect the larger part of the score to fall in the hands of the champions of course; except it didn’t. In truth, Aston Villa could have had more than that. A certain manager will be wondering where things went wrong for his usually fierce side. The sooner he solves that puzzle, the better for him. For now, history is made at Villa Park.

Everton will win the league

It is only meant to be a catchy headline; I am not losing my mind.

But the Blue side of Merseyside are currently in the form of their lives. Buoyed by a rejuvenated James Rodriguez, Everton showed once more, how good they can get after defeating Brighton 4-2 on Saturday.

From defence to attack, we have ourselves a team looking to do it the Leicester City class of 2015/16 way. It is still early days in the league, but frankly, I have said that a lot already about this present sharp Carlo Ancelotti side.

Chil-Blues

Chelsea had to wait till the second-half to come alive against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

New signing Ben Chilwell had himself a debut to remember as he broke the deadlock in the 50th minute before turning provider for Kurt Zouma in a 4-0 trashing of Palace. Jorginho sealed the win with two spot-kicks late on but fears are raised over a dire first-half performance of a team whose new marquee signings are yet to hit their strides. Such a performance may not be tolerated against a team with a higher pedigree next time.

One point gained for City



In a match of two different halves, Manchester City will view the outcome of the Leeds match as a point gained and not two lost, as judging by that performance, the match could have gone Leeds way.

City were comfortable in the first half and went ahead through Raheem Sterling. Marcelo Bielsa’s men had different ideas in the second half, with Rodrigo restoring parity and ultimately sharing the spoils at Elland Road.