By Bolanle Lawal

A cross-section of teachers in Ekiti State have urged Governor Kayode Fayemi to recruit more teachers into the state teaching service to enhance quality education in the state.

The teachers gave the advice on Monday at a programme held to commemorate Teachers’ Day, with the theme: “Teachers: Leading in Crisis, Re-imaging the Future” in Ado-Ekiti.

Mr Adewole Ige, who commended Gov. Fayemi for paying their salaries as and when due, urged the governor to recruit more teachers into the teaching service.

He said that the ratio of teachers to students was low due to vacancies created by the high number of retired teachers whose positions were yet to be filled.

In the same vein, Mrs Bolaji Adeuya, commended the state governor for taking preventive measures to safeguard the lives of pupils, students and teachers following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic

“Since the resumption of schools, I can categorically say that no student, pupil or teacher had contracted the virus in the state.”

She pleaded with the state governor to pay all the outstanding allowances and leave bonus of teachers for effective service delivery.

Similarly, Mr Deji Olofin, a primary school teacher, urged the governor to extend the privilege to obtain loans to primary school teachers and technical teachers in order to level up with their contemporaries.

NAN