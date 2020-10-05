The Ghanaian Government on Monday reopened schools for second-year students in junior and senior high schools across the country after seven months of closure due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The reopening is to enable the students to complete the course work for the 2019/2020 academic year.

The Ghana Education Service said the government has put in place necessary measures, including fumigation and disinfection of all schools and supply of personal protective equipment to ensure the safety of the students.

Ghanaian schools were closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak on March 16.

The final year students have completed their exit exams successfully and the country is scheduled to reopen schools fully for the other levels in January 2021.