The management of Chevron Nigeria has called on stakeholders, including the labour unions, to support it to get out of COVID-19 pandemic stronger and more efficient.

Its General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Mr Esimaje Brikinn, made the call on Monday in Lagos.

Brikinn said that the management would continue to consistently engage all relevant stakeholders, including leadership of employees unions, as the company continued the process of business optimisation.

He was reacting to the directive made by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) for its members to shut down the company’s operations.

PENGASSAN had on Oct. 4 gave the directive following the sack of 600 employees of CNL.

The manager said: “These are dire times for the company, and for the oil and gas industry in Nigeria and globally.

“Making changes to the organisation is never easy for anyone that will be impacted.

“We have been working hard to strengthen our business to improve our ability to remain competitive in Nigeria.”