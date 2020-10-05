Nigerian rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike, better known as Phyno, comes through with a new single dubbed “Never.”

‘Never,’ a love song, was produced by Blaq Jerzee.

This will be The Penthauze boss’ first record this year. The official video is set to be released on his birthday, on Friday 9th October 2020.

Sing along to the Lyrics here:

The way I feel about you

Nothing wey compare to you

Nwa malu nma chiem Obi o

Bia nso ka isuom onu

See Anything you say I do

Ina atokalm item two

You go put me for gbaharia

I no fit wait for you to ring my tanana

Chorus

I just wanna show the world say I (love you, love you)

Ife Chidelu edenu (baby o, baby o)

Anything wey go break us (never never)

I say we go dey (forever forever)

Wanna show the world say I (love you, love you)

Ife chidelu edenu (baby o, baby o)

Anything wey go break us (never, never)

I say we go dey (forever forever)

Phyno is renowned for rapping in the Igbo language. He started his music career as a producer in 2003.