By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, who is popularly known as Cee-C has called for action rather than scripted words towards ending the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The 27-year-old actor cum entrepreneur aired her opinion on Monday via her Instagram story.

This is following an outcry by Nigerians over the alleged brutality pelted on youths by some SARS officers.

She wrote; ”When mothers and fathers have to mourn the senseless killings of their children by the police, the same police that are supposed to protect them, the government must step in and end sars.

”Not just in words but by action”, she concluded.