President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared open a two-day joint executive-legislative retreat designed to promote a harmonious working relationship between the two arms of government.

Buhari arrives the venue of the retreat

The President’s presence, along with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha and principal officers of the National Assembly underscores the desire to further cement ties after recent disagreements involving ministers and the legislators.

Eminent citizens, including Senators Florence Ita-Giwa, Khairat Gwadabe, Prof. Attahiru Jega, and Chief Wole Olanipekun, would speak at the event.

More photos from the event below:

Femi Gbajabiamila at the event

Senator Ahmad Lawan

