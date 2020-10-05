President Muhammadu Buhari has declared open a two-day joint executive-legislative retreat designed to promote a harmonious working relationship between the two arms of government.

The President’s presence, along with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha and principal officers of the National Assembly underscores the desire to further cement ties after recent disagreements involving ministers and the legislators.

Eminent citizens, including Senators Florence Ita-Giwa, Khairat Gwadabe, Prof. Attahiru Jega, and Chief Wole Olanipekun, would speak at the event.

