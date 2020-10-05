Michael Adeshina

Super Eagles’ midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo will not be taking part in Nigeria’s friendly games against Tunisia and Algeria during the international break.

The 24-year-old was injured while playing for Galatasary at the weekend, the Nigeria Football Federation confirmed.

A statement from NFF reads: “Etebo is out of the friendly games against Algeria and Tunisia. He picked up a knock in his club’s game in Turkey yesterday.”

However, Etebo’s replacement has not been announced as of the time of filing this report.

Etebo is now the second player to pull out from the Nigeria squad after Napoli striker Victor Osimhen was excused at the weekend.

Victor Osimhen was dropped after Napoli learned that midfielders Piotr Zielinski and Eljif Elmas had contracted coronavirus.

Napoli later announced that both playing and coaching staff had been placed under isolation.