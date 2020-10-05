US President Donald Trump said he will leave later Monday, the Walter Reed Hospital, where he was admitted since Friday, following his COVID-19 attack.

He confirmed his discharge in a tweet and said he is feeling better than he was 20 years ago:

“I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!

In another tweet, Trump replied critics, who condemned his leaving the hospital to wave to supporters. He said if he had not done so, he would have been condemned for being rude.

“It is reported that the Media is upset because I got into a secure vehicle to say thank you to the many fans and supporters who were standing outside of the hospital for many hours, and even days, to pay their respect to their President. If I didn’t do it, Media would say RUDE!!!”