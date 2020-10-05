Ahmedu Augustine Obiabo, known by his stage name Blackface Naija or just Blackface, has fired back at Wizkid for attacking President Muhammadu Buhari over the brutality of the Special Anti-Robery Squad, SARS.

In a tweet, Blackface asked ‘small man’ Wizkid, to face his music, while retweeting Wizkid’s viral tweet, which described Buhari as ‘old man’.

“Why don’t you face your music small man?I understand why that is difficult, because it doesn’t have any substance #ChildrenOfNowAdays”.

Blackface, who heads Plantashun Boiz group also smacked Barcelona Female player, Asisat Oshoala, who also had commented on the #EndSARS campaign.

Instead of you to correct small pickin you dey speak oyibo people language lol smh Na who dey verify all these accounts??? https://t.co/LVW0M7YI1l — GHETTO CHILD (@Blackfacenaija) October 4, 2020

Meanwhile, Nigerians have descended on Blackface for his comment against Wizkid.

His tweet which attacked Wizkid attracted over 800 comments, in contrast with just 130 likes.

One commenter said “@Blackfacenaija is just a son of failed herbalist with failed music career. Look at it nah. He couldn’t even get blue thick after all the years he has been in the industry. He just need the government to rescue him before he commits suicide”

King Smade, co-founder Afro Nation in another reaction that summed up the attacks against Blackface wrote: Just saw @Blackfacenaija ‘s. Very shameful. You are a disgrace to the society or is this a mental health problem or he’s just become a sadist? We are talking of unlawful killings of your fellow citizens. SHAMEFUL!!

But Blackface could not be deterred by the attacks. Instead, he doubled down with several other tweets.

To accusations that he was looking for government favours, he replied: “I am a Son of a Soldier who served the Nigerian Army”.

He also expressed doubts whether it was actually Wizkid, who wrote the tweet calling Buhari an old man:

No be every verified account the person name on top dey control

So it is possible that that @wizkidayo account is being handled by an agent because I don't believe Wizkid is that dumb to insult his father or his father's mate 🇳🇬 — GHETTO CHILD (@Blackfacenaija) October 4, 2020

Wizkid’s original viral tweet had said:

Donald trump is not your business!

Old man! Police/Sarz still killing

Nigerian youth on a daily! Do something!

Nothing concern u for America!

Face your country !! https://t.co/thxmoYb7VE — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) October 4, 2020

Blackface’s Plantashun Boiz originally consisted of 2face Idibia, Faze and Blackface.

The group was formed during their college years in Enugu, at the Institute Of Management and Technology.