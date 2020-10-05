By Jennifer Okundia

BBNaija reality TV star, actress and entrepreneur Erica Nlewedim, now known as Star Girl or Erica has signed a major deal with a business brand.

The media personality is the latest brand ambassador to join Kuku’s Hair and she has taken to social media to announce the good news with lovely pictures.

After her disqualification from the BBN game, the actor expected less love from her fans on coming out, but it has been nothing but pure love from the outside.

Captioning her post she wrote:

I am excited to announce my addition to the @kukushair family as their brand ambassador.

Every lady deserves to wear and be adorned with good hair as it is first the crown of beauty.

Good hair speaks many silent words.

Kukus hair is Nigeria’s number one luxury hair brand.

Looking forward to having an amazing ride!!