Former Stock City and Paris Saint-Germain forward, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has joined Bayern Munich on a short-term contract until the summer of 2021.

The striker has been without a club after he left PSG in August. His last appearance for the French giants was in the Champions League final against his new side Bayern Munich.

The 31-year-old Cameroon international was born in Germany and started his career with Hamburg, before later playing for Nurnberg, Mainz, and Schalke.

The striker move since he left Stock has been a shock to fans after the English club relegated in 2017/18. His move to Bayern is another surprise as he only featured in 51 matches for PSG and scored 9 goals.

But the player himself is reveling in the opportunity to play for another huge club.

“It’s a great feeling to come back to the Bundesliga – and then to the biggest club in Germany,” he told his new club’s official website.

“Who wouldn’t want to play for FC Bayern? It’s an honor to play for this club. At FC Bayern, the aim is always to win everything, and I am highly motivated to achieve these goals, he said.”