The Badagry Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (BACCIMA) says it is collaborating with the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) to improve water transportation in Badagry area.

Mr Opeyemi Oke, the Director-General of BACCIMA, made this known in a statement issued on Monday by Mr Sewhude Akande, the BACCIMA Director of Communications.

Oke said that the collaboration reached when the chamber paid a visit to LASWA office in Lagos, would be in the areas of regulating operations of boat operators and building their capacities.

He urged LASWA General Manager, Mr Oluwadamilare Emmanuel, to use his office to advocate for improved infrastructure across Badagry coastline.

Oke said this would rejuvenate and harness the socioeconomic potential of the town.

He said that the deplorable state of Lagos-Badagry Expressway had hindered access to market for major businesses in Badagry Division.

Oke also appealed to LASWA and other sister state government agencies to consider youths from Badagry area for employment by giving them sustainable and dignifying jobs.

According to him, this is the only way we can curb the involvement of our youths in illegal business activities across the border.

The general manager commended the chamber for its visit and objectives, promising to work hand in hand with it to bring sanity to waterways in the division.

He said that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu had given approval to LASWA to organise a stakeholders’ meeting in the area.

According to him, the collaboration with the chamber would further help in implementing it.

Responding, Emmanuel said the mission of LASWA was to regulate and promote the use of Lagos Inland waterways.

Emmanuel said that the agency would also encourage sustainable investments and develop lasting solutions to challenges of water transportation in the state.