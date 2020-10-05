Guendouzi joins Hertha Berlin on loan

Arsenal’s holding midfielder, Matteo Guendouzi has joined German club Hertha Berlin on a season-long loan.

Guendouzi fell down the pecking order at Arsenal in June after Arsenal lost 2-1to Brighton. The Frenchman got involved in a post-match altercation with Neal Maupay.

He is set to be replaced by Thomas Partey who would join the London club from Atletico Madrid in a deadline day transfer.

Guendouzi, who joined the Gunners from Lorient in 2018, is under contract at the Emirates Stadium until 2022.

The 21-year-old has played 82 times for the club in all competitions, scoring once and making five assists since his debut in August 2018.

