Arsenal are closing in on a transfer deadline day deal for Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey.

Multiple reports said the Gunners are expected to meet Atletico Madrid’s £45m asking price for Partey today, before the window shut.

Partey, according to Skysport, has been linked with Arsenal throughout the window.

Although his £45m release clause has been an issue, the Gunners are hoping to free up wages and space in the squad before the window shuts at 11pm.

Before the window shuts, Arsenal are also making deals of their own.

Matteo Guendouzi is on the verge of joining Hertha Berlin on loan, while Lucas Torreira is set to sign for Atletico Madrid, also on loan.

Bayer Leverkusen remain in talks over Sead Kolasinac while the Gunners are listening to offers for Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

There have been no offers yet for cast-away Mesut Ozil, despite Mikel Arteta casting doubts over his future.