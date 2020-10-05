Dr. Sampson Parker, an ally of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and former Commissioner for Health in Rivers State has dumped his former boss to align with Governor Nyesom Wike.

Parker and Amaechi have shared over 15 years of friendship. He was the Commissioner for Health in Rivers State under Amaechi for 8 years.

However, he led his followers to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Okochiri, Okrika Local Government Area of the State.

Parker described his defection as a homecoming to the PDP family, stating that his conscience and soul are at peace with his decision.

He declared that following Amaechi to the All Progressives Congress, APC was a mistake.

He said, “There comes a time in the life of a man when he is called by man and God to make decisions that are right but may not be popular. Those are pivotal times in the life of such an individual when he must look into the deep recesses of his heart.

“He must consider what the judgment of posterity will be, the impact on his family, community and friends. Yes, when we get to those crossroads of history we deemphasize self but rather pray that history and generations

unborn will be kind and understanding when they pass judgment.

“Like a man who has been on a long journey in a faraway land looks forward to coming home, so it is with me. This is homecoming from a long journey into the land of experience.

“The Odili political family shrunk when we journeyed to other places but this is the beginning of our comeback.”

Speaking afterward, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike lauded Parker for taking the bold step to return to his former Party.

Wike recalled the role played by Parker in the emergence of former Governor Rotimi Chibike Amaechi in 2007 and that his coming back to the PDP would add value to the Party.

“Dr. Parker was one of those God used alongside some of us to bring Amaechi in as Governor of Rivers State in 2007.

“We thought that from that time, everybody will be united, but we didn’t know that some persons had different plans, but God’s plan is always the best.

“When I was leaving in 2012, I told Dr. Parker that things are not moving well and I am going. But he insisted that I should remain as there was a need for us to continue to be together.

“But I am happy today that my friend and brother has realized what I told him then and has returned to the PDP,” the Governor said.