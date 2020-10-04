By: Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Multiple award ward-winning musician, Wizkid has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to ‘do something’ urgently over the excesses of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) of the police.

Wizkid was responding to President Buhari’s well wishes to America’s President Donald Trump, who contracted coronavirus.

Wizkid found the condolence misplaced and instead asked Buhari to focus on his country.

“Donald Trump is not your business! Old man! Police/Sarz still killing Nigerian youth on a daily! Do something!

Nothing concern u for America! Face your country !! Wizkid tweeted.

The musician also joined the #EndSars trend which has been everywhere across all social media platforms in Nigeria.

