Fani-Kayode and his estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu

A video has surfaced on social media of former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode and his estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu in hot exchange of words.

In the video by Sahara Reporters, Fani-Kayode was seen talking to his wife bitterly about her character while she recorded.

After sometimes, the former minister approached her and there was altercation, with precious shouting, ‘leave me alone.’

Watch video here:

 

 

READ ALSO  How Fani-Kayode reacted to his rumoured defection to APC