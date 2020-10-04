A video has surfaced on social media of former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode and his estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu in hot exchange of words.

In the video by Sahara Reporters, Fani-Kayode was seen talking to his wife bitterly about her character while she recorded.

After sometimes, the former minister approached her and there was altercation, with precious shouting, ‘leave me alone.’

Watch video here:

EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Nigerian Minister, @realFFK, Caught On Tape Abusing His Now Estranged Wife, Precious Chikwendu WATCH FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/JYtXMFzQLn pic.twitter.com/Ivi4AsTowm — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) October 3, 2020